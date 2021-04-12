TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is…

Don’t support family until you succeed – Francis Van-Lare

‘Get out with your stupid advice’ – Actress,…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere allegedly crashes

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted differently to allegations that actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere has crashed.

This comes after reports that Nuella blocked her husband, Tchidi Chikere after he repeatedly battered her. It was also alleged that the actor recently hit their daughter while they were on vacation, drawing the final straw she could endure.

Reacting to this,

READ ALSO

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour…

Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade’s birthday message to lover,…

@ebube4327: Tchidi has been beating Nuella blue and black

@hair.comstores: That’s it, relationship built on another woman’s tears doesn’t last..

@zobba_zanne_zeuss: I have been waiting for the day their breakup would be news. No is not the news I’m waiting for ooo, I want it to be so loud that they would drag themselves on social media more than Tonto and Churchill did. Nuella whether you quietly break up or not, your karma must make a loud noise for you.

baba.linda: She snatched him from his wife and karma has done its own. Wow!

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter,…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded…

Don’t support family until you succeed – Francis Van-Lare

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

My boyfriend has zero hustling spirit, relies on 75k salary – Lady laments

‘You’re one in a million’ – Actress Mide Martins appreciates…

Reactions as Twitter is set to open its African Headquarters in Ghana

‘I was a very useless guy’ – Peruzzi says as he recounts how…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skill reveals the unknown about her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More