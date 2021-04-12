Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere allegedly crashes

Social media users have reacted differently to allegations that actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere has crashed.

This comes after reports that Nuella blocked her husband, Tchidi Chikere after he repeatedly battered her. It was also alleged that the actor recently hit their daughter while they were on vacation, drawing the final straw she could endure.

Reacting to this,

@ebube4327: Tchidi has been beating Nuella blue and black

@hair.comstores: That’s it, relationship built on another woman’s tears doesn’t last..

@zobba_zanne_zeuss: I have been waiting for the day their breakup would be news. No is not the news I’m waiting for ooo, I want it to be so loud that they would drag themselves on social media more than Tonto and Churchill did. Nuella whether you quietly break up or not, your karma must make a loud noise for you.

baba.linda: She snatched him from his wife and karma has done its own. Wow!