Reactions as Ahmed Musa makes dramatic return to Kano Pillars

Sport
By Olumide

Nigerian football star, Ahmed Musa has returned to his boyhood club, Kano Pillars, a move that has surprised many Nigerian football fans.

According to the report via ESPN, Musa’s deal with the former Nigeria champions will see him play until the end of the season, although he would be free to leave if a offer comes in from abroad.

The former Leicester City man has been without a club since parting ways, by mutual consent, with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr last October.

He is keen stay fit for Nigeria’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, starting in June

“It is good for me to join Pillars because this is where I started from and it also helps to improve the profile of the league,” Musa told ESPN.

“Playing for them will help me keep myself in shape before June, so I can take part in the qualifiers.”

Musa has received offers from teams in Russia, England and Turkey, but is taking his time to come to a decision.

“In the end, I want something that will be good for my family, so I don’t want to rush,” he added.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to his return with many hailing him for his decision.

