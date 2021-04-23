Reactions as Davido becomes the first musician to hit 20m followers in Africa

Fans of multiple award-winning sensational singer, Davido has reacted to his latest achievement of being the first musician to hit 20M followers in Africa.

According to David‘s fans, the 28-year-old is the best in Africa and even those that does not like him can testify to that.

Recall that the omo baba olowo crooner recently featured in a top America movie titled ‘Coming Back to America 2’ and he has also done collaborations with so many international acts like Nicki Minaj and American billionaire singer, Drake.

See how social media users have reacted to this;

@jayden_the_vamp wrote “Wizkid still has more engagement with 12m followers”

@raliheart wrote “No one does it better … baddest !!!”

@overdfuture wrote “Love or hate him. He is NO 1”

@officiallyarems wrote “It is because he sowed well that he reaped well this is the result #time”

@amazvnq_babybuzz wrote “Davido fans are hungry they keep following him hoping they will see money from him, one-day hungry people”

@sylviateyei wrote “If E Choke was a person”