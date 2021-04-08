TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on…

Reactions as man reveals the outrageous salary a masters degree holder is paid monthly

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian man recently took to his Twitter handle to reveal the outrageous salary a Masters holder is being paid monthly.

According to the man, the masters holder earn 40 thousand naira monthly.

The man revealed he felt bad after hearing the amount.

READ ALSO

Save your December salary so you won’t call people fake…

My girlfriend wants us to marry in 2021, but my salary is…

He wrote, ”A masters degree holder told me today that his boss pays him 30k monthly, tbh I felt really bad, that’s too small fGs, may God help us.”

See the tweet below;

Following his statement, Nigerians took to their social media handle to react.

See also: Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

While others went on to reveal lower amount being earned per month, some however stated that nothing was wrong with the pay as he was not forced to do it.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and Davido (Video)

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

For the 3rd time in a roll, Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann welcomes a baby…

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a ‘Pent House’…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

‘The Sky is wide enough for all of us to Fly’ – Actress,…

He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More