TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha release…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ –…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for…

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on…

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest…

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure…

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to one Olajide Olaoluwa Peter’s plan to rape Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter.

According to Olajide, if he was Baba Ijesha, he would have raped Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla instead. n

Taking to Facebook to say this, Olajide wrote;

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for…

“Iyabo Ojo with Daughter… Shior.. Baba Ijesha kani Emi ni iwo ni, i will rape Iyabo Ojo daughter”

Translation (Baba Ijesha, if I were you, i will Rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter”

Reacting to this,

@lni_sunje wrote “The Internet be so scary this days…this person needs to be found and arrested”

@ololadeekundayo wrote “Eeya! This ode doesn’t know iyabo will go any length to destroy him”

@mo____closet wrote “Trouble sleep, you go wake am. Wait Make Iyabo wake up, she go drag you to meet your Housemate in panti”

@blacluxuryhairs wrote “Iyabo will so deal with this guy!!!”

@ms_temie wrote “He doesn’t even know the kind of mother Iyabo ojo is.. Don’t mess with her children.. Na jail this one go spend itunu awe”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha release from police…

‘Devil’s incarnate useless adults.’ – Actress, Bukunmi…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Reactions as Alaafin of Oyo’s queen turns to an online beggar after she…

Video of Baba Ijesha admitting to the crime and asking for forgiveness surfaces

Actor Yomi Fabiyi explains why he is not joining the bandwagon on Baba Ijesha’s…

Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerians storm Kirikiri prison to protest against the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

‘She moved into my house to help me with my IVF journey’ –…

‘He will spend not less than 14 years in prison’ – Abike…

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

My personal lawyer – 2Baba celebrates his lookalike son Zion as he becomes…

I want to be the biggest star to have come out of Nigeria -BBNaija’s Erica

How Using Practice Tests Can Help You Succeed in Earning CompTIA Certbolt…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More