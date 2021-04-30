Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

Social media users have reacted to one Olajide Olaoluwa Peter’s plan to rape Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter.

According to Olajide, if he was Baba Ijesha, he would have raped Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla instead. n

Taking to Facebook to say this, Olajide wrote;

“Iyabo Ojo with Daughter… Shior.. Baba Ijesha kani Emi ni iwo ni, i will rape Iyabo Ojo daughter”

Translation (Baba Ijesha, if I were you, i will Rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter”

Reacting to this,

@lni_sunje wrote “The Internet be so scary this days…this person needs to be found and arrested”

@ololadeekundayo wrote “Eeya! This ode doesn’t know iyabo will go any length to destroy him”

@mo____closet wrote “Trouble sleep, you go wake am. Wait Make Iyabo wake up, she go drag you to meet your Housemate in panti”

@blacluxuryhairs wrote “Iyabo will so deal with this guy!!!”

@ms_temie wrote “He doesn’t even know the kind of mother Iyabo ojo is.. Don’t mess with her children.. Na jail this one go spend itunu awe”