Reactions as singer Rema shows off expensive piece of jewelry

Entertainment
By Olumide
Rema

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ekubor, widely known as  Rema is at the receiving end of quite several tongue-wagging comments after he shared photos of his newly acquired piece of Jewelry worth over 20 Million.

Rema, who shared the photo of him flaunting his newly acquired jewelry via his Instagram stories,  revealed he bought it from a popular Texas-based jeweler.

Rema got the jewelry following the release of his latest single Butty Bounce in March.

Sharing a video of his 20million naira jewelry, he wrote;

‘Y’all been showing off your jeweller, here’s mine! @johnnydangandco’

In another post, he wrote;

Tema is currently signed to Don Jazzy owned label, Mavins music label.

