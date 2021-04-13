TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerians singer, Tems has spark reactions on social media after her rare bikini photos surfaced online.

Tems in the new photo shared a view of her backside, as she is seen chilling inside a pool.

See photo below;

READ ALSO

Man dedicates his newborn to Wizkld; social media users…

Ned Nwoko gushes over new photos of Regina Daniels &…

 

The new photos have been receiving different comments with Nigerians naming her the hottest female artiste in the country.

See also: Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving Ada Jesus

Tems is one of the popular female artiste of the moment and keeps gaining more fans with her style of singing.

She recently joined Nigerian super star, Ayo Balogun Wizkid in the music video for the song ‘Essence’ which is currently trending across music platforms.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with Davido’s baby…

Toyin Abraham, Waje, others celebrate singer, Omawunmi as she clocks 39th

Actress, Toyin Abraham bags 2 awards, dedicates them to the 4 most important…

Barely a day after her birthday, actress, Mide Martins pens down tribute to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More