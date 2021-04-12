Reactions as Twitter is set to open its African Headquarters in Ghana

Popular social media platform, Twitter on Monday announced plans to set up it African headquarters in West African country, Ghana.

According to the statement released by Twitter, it read, ”Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”

The platform also gave reason why it chose Ghana.

Part of the statement read; ” a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

Following the latest announcement, Nigerians who are one of the most popular users of Twitter in Africa have taken to the platform to react.

See some of the reactions below;

Ghana got Twitter, Nigeria got Facebook (operational H2 2021). God be praised. Let’s be happy for each other. Not everything is fight, dears. Ghana, congratulations. 🇳🇬🇬🇭 https://t.co/EnMnjfd7kM — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) April 12, 2021

First you tell the world Nigeria is a zoo.. Then you hear @TwitterSF has chosen @GhanaPresidency as their WA headquarters & you are wondering why. If you can’t sell yourself, nobody will buy you. Nigeria remains the heartbeat of Africa, our current struggles notwithstanding. — Abubakar Suleiman (@suleimana) April 12, 2021