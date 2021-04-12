Reactions as Twitter is set to open its African Headquarters in Ghana

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


TechnologyNews
By Olumide

Popular social media platform, Twitter on Monday announced plans to set up it African headquarters in West African country, Ghana.

According to the statement released by Twitter, it read, ”Today, in line with our growth strategy, we’re excited to announce that we are now actively building a team in Ghana. To truly serve the public conversation, we must be more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the African continent.”

The platform also gave reason why it chose Ghana.

Part of the statement read; ” a champion for democracy, Ghana is a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet, of which Twitter is also an advocate. Furthermore, Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area aligns with our overarching goal to establish a presence in the region that will support our efforts to improve and tailor our service across Africa.”

Following the latest announcement, Nigerians who are one of the most popular users of Twitter in Africa have taken to the platform to react.

See some of the reactions below;

 

