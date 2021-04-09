Reactions as video shows passengers using paper to fan themselves in a plane

A video showing passengers using paper to fan themselves has gone viral on social media.

In the video the passengers could be seen holding different kind of paper in their hands to help themselves.

A twitter user identified as JoeCrazypeople vowed never to travel with the airline again.

He wrote in a video he shared, ”If I ever fly Airpeace again let me die.”

If I ever fly Airpeace again let me die

The video has sparked different reactions among social media users.

While some Nigerians blasted the airline some said it was done as part of safety precaution.

When the plane takes off they should open window for dem abeg

😂😂😂all said and done, please who gave all of them the same paper to fan themselves, or they have these before for emergency use 😭😭