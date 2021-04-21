Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Recall that TheInfong had earlier reported that Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels had called on fans to pray for her as she undergoes surgery.

In a video shared by the billionaire’s wife, she was spotted prepped for surgery.

Her husband Ned Nwoko who stood beside her said he would be waiting for her when she returns.

Regina Daniels was heard saying, “I am going for an operation. That’s my husband beside me. Wish me luck”

In a latest video shared by Jaruma via her Instagram handle, Regina Daniels could be seen in the video on an hospital bed.

Naruma shared the video and captioned it; Get well soon @regina.daniels ❤️❤️❤️ U can count on Jaruma in sickness & in health in good & bad times and for richer or RICHER 💰🙈

Watch video below;

Regina Daniels also shared a video via her Instastory of her fellow wife visiting her at hospital.

See photos below;

