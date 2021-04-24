School Is Not Scam; I Missed A Life-Changing Appointment Because I Don’t Have Required Degree – Soso Soberekon

Popular entertainment executive, Soso Soberekon, has said that education is not a scam as widely postulated.

The White Lion Global CEO made this known as a reply to a follower who asked him to advise him on whether or not he needs education in addition to his creative skills.

The Rivers State governorship aspirant replied that education is very important as he lost a life-changing appointment because he did not have the required degree.

Soberekon added that he is going back to school.

In his words:

“Education is very important and a major plus, I just missed a life changing appointment because I don’t have the required degree. I am going back to school soon, I don’t want to be limited in any way.”