Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos State Government orders their rehabilitation

News
By Olumide

The Lagos State government has ordered the rehabilitation of some secondary schools girls who went viral in a video where they were seen smoking shisha.

After the video went viral, it received wide condemnation from the members of the public.

The schoolgirls have been identified as students of Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state, according to Vanguard.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, said: “Appropriate steps are being taken to address the issue with the aim of preventing future occurrence in the state.

“The appropriate ministry is already intervening. You see why the role of parents is so critical. We can’t leave everything to government and school. This is heart wrenching.”

He added that the state government has ordered their rehabilitation with immediate effect.

