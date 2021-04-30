‘She moved into my house to help me with my IVF journey’ – Adesua Etomi pens down tribute to Jemima Osunde

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has taken to Instagram to pen down a tribute to her friend and colleague, Jemima Osunde on her 25th birthday today.

According to the mother of one, Jemima moved into her house to help her during her IVF journey. Adesua also mentioned that the actress is intelligent, beautiful and a hard worker.

Read all she wrote below;

“Omo, I don’t even know where to start from… Anyone that knows me well, knows just how much this lil lady means to me but very few people know why. I know I won’t be to put it into words but I’ll try..
I met Jemima 6 years ago on set of Shuga. She had just turned 19 and I was instantly protective of her. I knew she was special. She was hardworking, had great work ethics, was extremely intelligent (dunno if she still is) and she had such a great spirit.
I have watched Jemima grow into the loveliest lady with a VERY strong coconut head.

On a more serious note, Jemima has been there for me more than I can possibly explain. From practically moving into my house so she could give me injections & help me when I was on my first IVF journey, to coming with me to appointments, to laughing with me & to crying with me.
Thank you for the times you celebrated my victories like they were yours and I’m sorry for the times my losses hit you like they were yours. I’m SO grateful for you. Except my immediate family, our journey to Zaiah was SO personal to you & you were there EVERY SINGLE step of the way. It was a no brainer when we instantly knew that you were his God mother & you have been such an AMAZING God mother. I just love the way his face lights up everytime he sees you.

At 25, I wish I had had the amount of sense that you have. You are most definitely in a class of your own.
I love you sooooo much & I am forever in your corner. Always rooting for you, praying for you and carrying your matter on my head.
May the good lord bless the work of your hands. May your gift make room for you. May this new year bring you all the things you desire, in accordance with his will. May you always walk in light and repel darkness. May the glory of the Lord shine upon you. May favour surround you on every side.
Jem the stallion, the world will know your name.
You can always count on me.
Happy birthday lil sis.

Ps. Pls, now that you’re 25, try to take a long break from stressing me. I’m actually begging. T for Thanks.”

Via Instagram
