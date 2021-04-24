TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens…

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a…

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice…

Man stranded in his car after it got stuck in flood in Lagos…

I went to Ikoyi prison to become popular – James Brown

Singer, Korede Bello talks about dating actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Korede Bello has talked about dating Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla.

Recall that there have been rumours that the ‘God Win’ crooner was in a relationship with Iyabo’s daughter, after a video where he paid the family a visit with gifts surfaced on social media.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Korede Bello was asked the status of his relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter.

READ ALSO

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo features in another Lil…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely…

Reacting to this, the 25-year-old said;

“You mean Priscilla? Why didn’t you just say her name? Now, I’m upset and I respectfully decline to answer the question because a #RealMan only answers direct questions.”

Speaking further about his plans for their marriage,  Korede said “Do you want to sponsor my wedding? Or you have found a wife for me… which one of them?”

Via The Sun Newspaper
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to…

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty…

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice (video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Korede Bello talks about dating actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter,…

Stop writing RIP on my pictures, Comedienne Ada Jesus cries out

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his wife clocks 40…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

Don Jazzy laments over how some married men disrespect their wives because they…

Man arrested for dating 35 women at the same time

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More