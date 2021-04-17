Singer, Simi laments bitterly about how her daughter is disturbing her music career

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi has taken to social media to lament bitterly about how her daughter, Adejare is disturbing her music career.

According to the mother of one, each time she starts recording a song, her baby starts crying and her voice is always reflecting in her song.

In her words;

“So I’m writing a song. I start recording. Immediately I sing the line “nobody stressing me”, Deja starts crying. Lol. Gonna leave her voice in there so people know I’m lying.”

Recall that the Simi recently opened up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy from the public.’

According to the mother of one, only her team members knew she was pregnant and she wore a sweater in the sun to cover her bump.