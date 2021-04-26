Social media user reveals how much Don Jazzy gifted him after he photoshop Rihanna in his new photo (screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

It seems Nigerian ace producer and Mavin boss, Don Jazzy is willing to go any length to show his love for international singer, Rihanna.

This comes as a Twitter user shared his conversation with the ace producer where the Mavin record boss revealed how he stumbled on a job of the photo editor; pleased with his edits, he asked the Twitter user to do a job for him.

The Twitter user offered to work for Don Jazzy for free, and he photoshopped Rihanna to a picture of Don Jazzy. He was later offered the sum of two hundred thousand Naira for the job by Don Jazzy.

See the screenshot;

This is not the first time a photoshop photo of Don Jazzy and Rihanna  will surface on social media.

