Stop making dating look like a joke and for cruise – Lady advises

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By Olumide

While many go into dating for the sole aim of getting married to their partner, there however seems to be some people that tend to see dating as a joke and a way to catch cruise.

This made a lady take to social media to advise against taking dating as a way to catch cruise.

According to the lady identified as Eku-Yore on Twitter, she stressed that dating to marry is not pressure but purpose.

She tweeted, ”Dating to marry isn’t pressure, it’s purpose. I wouldn’t be with someone if I don’t see them as a potential future partner. Y’all should stop making dating seem like a joke and all for cruise. Relationships are deeper than that.”

See her tweet below;

