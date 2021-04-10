Stop using feminism to justify your wickedness – Chimamanda Adichie to Nigerian feminists (Video)

Popular Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie has spark a debate on social media over the issue of feminism in Nigeria.

This comes as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in a video that has gone viral on social media talked about using feminism to justify wickedness surfaces.

The renowned author made this statement during an interview.

She said in the video: “I often say to young Nigerian feminists, please do not use feminism to justify your wickedness.

“So you have some of these young women and I’m talking to them and they sound really mean and I say, you know what, this isn’t feminism, you’re just really nasty.”

As at the time of this report, Chimamanda is trending on Twitter trend. While many hailed her, others have taken time to lash out at her.