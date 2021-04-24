Stop writing RIP on my pictures, Comedienne Ada Jesus cries out

Instagram comedienne, Chinonso Ukah , also known as Nons Miraj but more popularly called Ada Jesus, has blasted people who wrote RIP on her pictures.

The singer and brand influencer made a post on her Instagram page that people should not mistake her for Mercy Nmesoma Obi (Ada Jesus) who passed away as a result of kidney complications.

The creative and funny Ada Jesus enjoys playing the role of a magician in her comedy skits.

Meanwhile 27-year-old Mercy Nmesoma Ada Jesus made the news after she pleaded for forgiveness from Prophet Odumeje, a popular Anambra Prophet, and veteran actress, Rita Edochie.

‘This is very scary, Pls stop writing RIP ON MY PICTURES. It’s not funny anymore’, Nons Miraj wrote.

And she got reply of trending with the death of popular Ada Jesus.