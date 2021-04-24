TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens…

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His…

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a…

‘This necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs’…

Lady nabbed while using her baby for examination malpractice…

Stop writing RIP on my pictures, Comedienne Ada Jesus cries out

Entertainment
By San

Instagram comedienne, Chinonso Ukah , also known as Nons Miraj but more popularly called Ada Jesus,  has blasted people who wrote RIP on her pictures.

The singer and brand influencer made a post on her Instagram page that people should not mistake her for Mercy Nmesoma Obi (Ada Jesus) who passed away as a result of kidney complications.

The creative and funny Ada Jesus enjoys playing the role of a magician in her comedy skits.

READ ALSO

I’m making more money as solo artiste – singer Peter Okoye

I went to Ikoyi prison to become popular – James Brown

Meanwhile 27-year-old Mercy Nmesoma Ada Jesus made the news after she pleaded for forgiveness from Prophet Odumeje, a popular Anambra Prophet, and veteran actress, Rita Edochie.

‘This is very scary, Pls stop writing RIP ON MY PICTURES. It’s not funny anymore’, Nons Miraj wrote.

And she got reply of trending with the death of popular Ada Jesus.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old…

Nigerian man gets married to beautiful Oyinbo lady in Imo State

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Teddy A pens birthday message to…

FG Reacts As Body of Stowaway Is Found On Plane

Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His Wedding

Amputee hawker who went viral for selling water transforms into a ‘beauty…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Stop writing RIP on my pictures, Comedienne Ada Jesus cries out

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Olamide, Illbliss and others celebrate with Reminisce as his wife clocks 40…

I never thought Ada Jesus would die young – Husband

Don Jazzy laments over how some married men disrespect their wives because they…

Man arrested for dating 35 women at the same time

‘I hope he rots in jail’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to actor, Baba…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More