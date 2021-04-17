Street beggar with twin girls rescued from ‘Lagos under bridge’ runs off after 700k donation (Video)

A mother of a set of lovely twins is reportedly on the run after being taken off the streets by well-meaning Nigerians. A Twitter user identified as Anita Vams shared a video of the woman with her daughters living under a bridge in Lagos and solicited funds to take them off the street.

There are two little girls and their mum who have been sleeping under Berger bridge for weeks.

Please, let’s help them if we can and also retweet so their helpers will locate them.

— anita vams (@a__vanita) April 13, 2021

Anita’s plea for donations was met with interest from Social media users who reportedly donated the sum of N700,000 to get the mother and twins off the street. The kids were cleaned up and taken to a hotel alongside their mom by Anita but to her utmost surprise, they were nowhere to be found the following day she visited the hotel she’d lodged them.

“I CAN NOT FIND THEM!! They left without saying a word to anybody. I don’t know what to do at this point. I’ve asked the receptionist, he says he doesn’t know when they left” Anita tweeted

