Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police escorts ahead of BBNaija lockdown reunion

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss, David Adeleke aka Davido has reacted to new photos of Kiddwaya as he said the big Big Brother Naija contestant was stubborn.

Davido said this in response to a post Kiddwaya uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday.

The DMW boss responded with a smile icon and wrote, ‘Stubborn normally.’

Kiddwaya could be seen in the photos with police escort with many questioning what he needs so many of them for.

The photos are coming ahead of the commencement of the Big Brother Naija lockdown reunion.

See the photos below:

Recall that Theinfong earlier reported that preparation towards the commencement of the reunion has started with some housemates already at the venue.

