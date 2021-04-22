The day you get to confront a female to leave your man is the day you should dump him – Tonto Dikeh to ladies

Actress Tonto Dikeh has doled out some relationship and dating nuggets to her female fans on Instagram.

The beautiful actress shared on the gram that ladies shouldn’t make the mistake of confronting another woman to stop chasing their man,

According to her, the very day a woman get to message another female to leave her fan alone is the last day that lady should stay with the man. Tonto believes it is the best and mature thing any lady could ever do.

Her post garnered several reactions from her fans who sided with her one hundred percent while asserting her special gem for ladies.

Her post reads;

The day you get to message a female to leave your man alone, is the day you get to leave your man alone.