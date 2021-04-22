TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya…

The day you get to confront a female to leave your man is the day you should dump him – Tonto Dikeh to ladies

Entertainment
By San
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Actress Tonto Dikeh has doled out some relationship and dating nuggets to her female fans on Instagram.

The beautiful actress shared on the gram that ladies shouldn’t make the mistake of confronting another woman to stop chasing their man,

According to her, the very day a woman get to message another female to leave her fan alone is the last day that lady should stay with the man. Tonto believes it is the best and mature thing any lady could ever do.

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing…

Friendship of 5 years gone – Bobrisky gives hint on…

Her post garnered several reactions from her fans who sided with her one hundred percent while asserting her special gem for ladies.

Read Also: Lord Almighty made me a strong woman and that I will remain’ – Actress Rita Edochie

Her post reads;

The day you get to message a female to leave your man alone, is the day you get to leave your man alone.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

The day you get to confront a female to leave your man is the day you should…

“Our Professors may work in Togo bakeries if Nigeria breaks up” – Lai…

Wilfred Ndidi calls out DStv for using image on billboards without permission

Lord Almighty made me a strong woman and that I will remain’ –…

Mixed reactions as BBNaija’s CeeC is seen kissing actor, Timini Egbuson…

I told him to use condom: Man arrested after infecting 13-year-old girlfriend…

The three musketeers – Nigerians react to new photos of veterans; Kenneth…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More