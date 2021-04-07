TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


The delay is their fault – Evangelist Mike Bamiloye discloses why many ladies are yet to get engaged

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Popular Evangelist and Drama Minister, Mike Bamiloye in a recent statement have revealed why some ladies are yet to get engaged to their man.

According to Mike Bamiloye, some ladies delay is of God but most delays are caused by the ladies.

In a post shared on his IG page, the drama minister stressed that many ladies delay in getting engaged because they did not stick to God’s choice for them. He said these ladies instead, set themselves up for ungodly and carnal standards that God’s choice could not meet.

Read his post below

Mike Bamiloye is the pioneer of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, one of the leading Christian drama ministries in Nigeria.

