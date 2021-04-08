‘The Sky is wide enough for all of us to Fly’ – Actress, Nkechi Blessing throws subtle shades

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has thrown a subtle shade on Instagram to those who see themselves in competition with other people.

According to the 32-year-old, the sky is wide enough for everyone to fly so people should live and let others live too.

Speaking further, Nkechi urged her followers not to blow out their fellow’s candle because it does not mean theirs will shine brighter.

In her words;

“Blowing out someone else’s candle won’t let your’s Shine brighter…Live and let others live … The Sky is wide enuf for all of us to Fly!!!”

Reacting to this;

@etim_glory wrote “NBS say make I tell una say to blow out another person candle no go let your own shine oooo…Live, make another person sef live”

@rawstar_talent wrote “That’s why you are loved”

@arkposnikemarycrisgibbons wrote “#positivevibes don’t dull your sparkle”