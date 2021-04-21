The three musketeers – Nigerians react to new photos of veterans; Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O Kanayo and Bob Manuel Udokwu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran actor and lawyer, Kanayo O Kanyo recently took to social media to share photos of him and his colleagues which include, Kenneth Okonkwo and Bob Manuel Udokwu.

The pictures seem to have been taken after a recent lecture which was attended by the likes of Omotola Ekehinde and Emeka Ike, who also linked up when they met.

See the photos below;

The photos have spark different reactions from their fans and followers with many describing them as the three Musketeers.

Nollywood actors, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O Kanayo and Bob Manuel Udokwu were popular for their roles in Nigerian movies which in many cases have to do with blood money or a secret society.

