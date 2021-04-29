‘There is going to be war if Baba Ijesha is released from jail’ – Tonto Dikeh vows

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has vowed to start a war if actor, Baba Ijesha is released from jail.

This comes after the Nigerian police said Baba Ijesha would be released from their custody due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, courts had ceased from sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

Taking to Instagram to react to this, the mother of one said she saw it coming but she would not let it happen because she is ready to transfer the case to a higher level.

In Tonto’s words;

“I knew this would happen? Hence I have been pushing for this case to be transferred to Abuja, I don’t mind taking care of accommodations, security and transportation for the victim’s team… I said it “This is a war” cause of my inside knowledge of this case… It’s really going to be a war!!!”

“BUT YOU KNOW WHAT “WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOES NOT EXIST…

LAGOS STATE @lagosstategovt YOU ARE FAILING YOUR DAUGHTERS, YOUR SONS…

@lagosstategovt THAT 7YEAR OLD GIRL NOW 14 IS YOUR DAUGHTER,

@lagosstategovt DID YOU EXPECT A MOTHER TO WATCH UNTIL PENETRATION TOOK PLACE BEFORE SHE STEPS IN TO STOP THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ACT? @lagosstategovt DID HE NOT CONFESS REPEATEDLY AT YOUR STATION AND THE HOME HE WAS CAUGHT?”

“Dear Beloved colleagues fighting this good fight with @princesscomedian… Please stop attacking each other, this is a plan to drive your attention from the real fight!!! We have been fighting each other and under our noses, he will be released soon… Let’s fight a worth fight … Let war this right… Don’t lose focus please”