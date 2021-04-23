They’llEtinosa comes for Nigerian men who use the Bible to demand submission from women (Video)

Popular actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has come for Nigerian men who are fond of quoting the bible to get their wives to submit to them.

Etinosa made this known via her Instagram account as she questioned why Nigerian men quote only the area that favours them.

She said such men are quoting the side that “favour them” but ignore the side of the Bible that tells them how to treat their wives.

She added: “Isn’t it that same Bible that says, ‘husband, love your wife like Jesus Christ loved the church and gave his life for her?

“Can you give your life for your wife?

Watch video below;