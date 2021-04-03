‘This made me very emotional’ – Actress Toyin Abraham reacts to what her fans did

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to Instagram to reveal her emotional side after what her fans did to her.

According to Toyin, the outpour of love at the cinemas for the new movie she recently featured in titled ‘The Prophetess’ made her very emotional.

Sharing a video of how people stormed the cinema to see the new movie, the mother of one wrote;

“This made me very emotional especially after the mindless attack on our hard work. People waited from 1 pm till 4 pm just to see this film. #Prophetess is a labour of love and I am very grateful for the turnout…we sold out in a lot of places and I know today will be bigger with your support!!! Oya come out with your family and I might just appear in your cinema today!!! May God bless the work of your hands. Happy Easter everyone”

Watch the video below;