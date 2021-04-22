‘This necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs’ – Fans react as Bobrisky splashes millions on diamond necklace

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky have reacted to his decision to splash millions of Naira on a diamond necklace.

In the video Bob shared of the diamond, it could be seen that the necklace has his name inscribed on it.

This comes a few days after Bobrisky took to Instagram to brag about having almost billions in his bank account.

Captioning the video, the multiple brand influencer wrote;

“BoB on Iceeee … Diamond everywhere”

Watch the video below;

Taking to Bobriksy’s comment section to react,

@mieka_daviee wrote “Bob where you Dey see this money… Money to start life on ur neck”

@mimi_love_cynthia wrote “Only this necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs”

@kenegurl___ wrote “Nobody’s mate”

@breezzcatering wrote “This one choke o”

@opayinkabunmi wrote “Our mummy is too much….u really work hard for it aha”

Via Instagram
