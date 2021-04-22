‘This necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs’ – Fans react as Bobrisky splashes millions on diamond necklace
Fans of Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky have reacted to his decision to splash millions of Naira on a diamond necklace.
In the video Bob shared of the diamond, it could be seen that the necklace has his name inscribed on it.
This comes a few days after Bobrisky took to Instagram to brag about having almost billions in his bank account.
Captioning the video, the multiple brand influencer wrote;
“BoB on Iceeee … Diamond everywhere”
Watch the video below;
Taking to Bobriksy’s comment section to react,
@mieka_daviee wrote “Bob where you Dey see this money… Money to start life on ur neck”
@mimi_love_cynthia wrote “Only this necklace can pay person house rent for 2yrs”
@kenegurl___ wrote “Nobody’s mate”
@breezzcatering wrote “This one choke o”
@opayinkabunmi wrote “Our mummy is too much….u really work hard for it aha”
