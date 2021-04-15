Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street Fight In Osun

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

An 80-year-old woman, Simiat Ganiyu, has been killed by thugs fighting over supremacy at the Isale-Osun area of Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday, at about 10:30pm, when group of thugs in the area were fighting and a stray stone hit the old woman who later died in the hospital.

According to an eyewitness, the thugs confronted themselves with stones and while they were attacking each other, a stray stone hit the aged woman and she collapsed.

The old woman, it was gathered was at the scene to broker peace between the fighting gangs and was later confirmed dead at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

After the death, her son, Taofeek Adelu, 28, mobilised his gang members to the area to seek revenge, DAILY POST report.

Around 5am on Tuesday, the gang members barricaded the Osun Drive highway, with rocks woods and other objects making burnfire opposite the Osogbo area office of Nigerian Immigration Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osogbo South division, Isale-Osun.

The Public Relations of Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the incident said the leader of the gang, who barricaded the area has been arrested for causing mayhem and preventing the free flow of traffic.

The principal suspect, Taofeek Adelu has also been arrested.

”The corpse of his mother has been deposited at the UNIOSUN teaching hospital morgue while further investigation is ongoing,” she said.

