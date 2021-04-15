Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s new photos on Instagram have sparked pregnancy rumours.
The mother of one who recently graced the cover of a popular American women’s magazine, Allure magazine.
Captioning the photos, Tiwa wrote;
“Me on the cover of @allure magazine THIS IS NUTS … Thank you @heymichellelee and @eugeneshevertalov … 2nd cover this year, Soldiers let’s goooo”
Some social media users have reacted to this following the pregnancy rumours that went viral a few weeks ago.
See some of the comments below;
@freakybymidnight_ wrote “She don enter 9months assignment oh”
@ruthohiz wrote “She’s looking chubby, babe really rested well”
@debbie_adaorah wrote “She added weight but still very pretty”
@bayojay wrote “That pregnancy glow … she looks amazing”
@queennze124 wrote “She’s definitely pregnant”
@niisked_interiors wrote “Swollen nose, another sign of Pregnancy. Congrats girl you rock”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES