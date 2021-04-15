TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity,…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing…

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried…

3-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumor Dies After Her Mom Allegedly…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi…

Actress, Halima Abubakar reacts to Ruth Kadiri’s claims…

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

BBNaija Mercy Eke accused of doing money rituals as she buys a…

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street…

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage’s new photos on Instagram have sparked pregnancy rumours.

The mother of one who recently graced the cover of a popular American women’s magazine, Allure magazine.

Captioning the photos, Tiwa wrote;

READ ALSO

Tee Billz Shares Moments His Son Jamil Bonds With His…

Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy goes on a road trip…

“Me on the cover of @allure magazine THIS IS NUTS … Thank you @heymichellelee and @eugeneshevertalov … 2nd cover this year, Soldiers let’s goooo”

Some social media users have reacted to this following the pregnancy rumours that went viral a few weeks ago.

See some of the comments below;

@freakybymidnight_ wrote “She don enter 9months assignment oh”

@ruthohiz wrote “She’s looking chubby, babe really rested well”

@debbie_adaorah wrote “She added weight but still very pretty”

@bayojay wrote “That pregnancy glow … she looks amazing”

@queennze124 wrote “She’s definitely pregnant”

@niisked_interiors wrote “Swollen nose, another sign of Pregnancy. Congrats girl you rock”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Jackie Chan to donate his $350 million fortune to charity, leaving his errant…

Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

Pregnant Mother Of 7 Stabs Husband To Death In Delta Over Fried Chicken

3-Year-Old Girl With Brain Tumor Dies After Her Mom Allegedly Runs Off With…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi over her new…

Actress, Halima Abubakar reacts to Ruth Kadiri’s claims that Nollywood is…

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Congratulation messages pour in for Sotayo Sobola as she becomes the “Queen…

It’s until a man is financially stable that he’s truly happy – Singer…

Again, Funke Akindele appreciates her fans for making her movie ‘OmoGhetto…

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘More than a million times you saved me’ – Comedienne,…

‘Its a big deal’ – BBNaija Nina and her fans react after what…

Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ speaks Yoruba as he hangs out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More