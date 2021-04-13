Toke Makinwa and household get vaccinated, she narrates her driver’s funny reaction while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a statement on Tuesday revealed that she, her nanny and her driver have all received the COVID-19 vaccines.

Toke made this known in a tweet via her official handle on Tuesday.

She went on to reveal how she felt after receiving the vaccine.

She wrote, ”I don’t feel anything, I lie, I felt a warm feeling in my chest and I’ve only just taken Paracetamol. Let’s see how it goes.”

Toke Makinwa went on to narrate how her driver reacted while receiving the vaccine.

”My nanny, my driver and I took the AstraZeneca Vaccine at approximately 2pm, my driver is proof that some men have zero pain threshold, screaming so loud for a tiny prick of a needle,” she wrote.