‘Tonto Dikeh’s award as Noble International ambassador for UN is illegal’ – United Nations speaks

Entertainment
By Kafayat

The United Nations Kenya director, Ronald Kayanja has spoken on the Noble ambassadorial award that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh received.

Recall that a few hours ago, the mother of one took to Instagram to share photos from when she was appointed as an ambassador.

According to Ronald, the award is illegal and has nothing to do with United Nations.

'How Toyin Abraham went into the spirit while shooting…

After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress,…

In a brief interview with BBC Pidgin, the director clarified this, noting the many scam bodies posing to be United Nations and defrauding unsuspecting persons.  Ben Dotsei Malor, the chief editor of dailies, United Nations, also took to Facebook where Tonto had announced her award, to clarify the disconnection of the so-called award with their institution.

Reacting to this,

@oneloveforsure456 wrote “This Tonto is trying so hard. Nothing but scammers”

@csfabrics wrote “If I were her, I will never step forward for any more awards… If they want to give, they should send it to her address”

@ms__amarachi wrote “She’s trying too hard. Somebody should tell her to stop. She’s an impressive actress she should stick to that”

Via Instagram
