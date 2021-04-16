TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ –…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on…

Thugs Kill 80-Year-Old Woman Who Tried To Settle Their Street…

Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes ‘Blade’ speaks Yoruba…

Toolz advises Chioma on what to do following rumours of Davido allegedly dating American model Mya Yafai (video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular media personnel, Toolz in a latest statement has advised Chioma Rowland what to do following rumour of DMW singer, Davido allegedly dating American model, Mya Yafai.

Toolz made this known while speaking on the “OffAir” show she hosts with OAP Gbemi.

According to Toolz, the only thing she would have wanted was Chioma setting herself up before the news went viral.

READ ALSO

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with…

‘I was a very useless guy’ – Peruzzi says…

See also: Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons Chioma, spotted with new woman Mya Yafai (Video)

She also told the mother of one to get a photographer who will follow her around to take photos that will leave people drooling for more.

Watch the video below;

Both Davido and Chioma are yet to speak on the issue in any way.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ – Fans mock…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags Simi over her new…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Naomi Gold: “I pay boys to sleep with me” (Video)

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the money in the…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on her birthday

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cross River Schoolgirl Caught With Gun Confesses To Cult Membership

BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure shares sultry swimming pool photos

Toolz advises Chioma on what to do following rumours of Davido allegedly dating…

Veteran actor, Alex Usifo celebrates 68th birthday

‘God showed up for me’ -Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi says…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo Amusa publicly…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More