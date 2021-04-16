Toolz advises Chioma on what to do following rumours of Davido allegedly dating American model Mya Yafai (video)

Popular media personnel, Toolz in a latest statement has advised Chioma Rowland what to do following rumour of DMW singer, Davido allegedly dating American model, Mya Yafai.

Toolz made this known while speaking on the “OffAir” show she hosts with OAP Gbemi.

According to Toolz, the only thing she would have wanted was Chioma setting herself up before the news went viral.

She also told the mother of one to get a photographer who will follow her around to take photos that will leave people drooling for more.

Watch the video below;

Both Davido and Chioma are yet to speak on the issue in any way.