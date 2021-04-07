TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

(Video) BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother called out for allegedly…

‘I left my marriage broken and penniless’ –…

‘Join Me To Thank God’ – Actor, Junior Pope Says As His Family…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Toyin Abraham reveals plan to give out money, foodstuffs and empower some of her fans

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has revealed her plans to give out some money, foodstuffs and also to empower some of her fans.

According to Toyin in her recent post on Instagram, she will choose the beneficiaries of the give away on a Whatsapp and Telegram group created for her fans.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on…

“I worked like a machine on the production of…

“Hello wonderful Toyin Titans, I bring y’all good tidings. In the spirit of giving so, I’m empowering Toyin Titans.
This includes;
.Cash donations (For businesses that may need financial support)
. Foodstuff donation (Garri, Rice, beans and other food items)
. Fashion designing (Sewing machines and other tools would be given after training)
.Free makeup training for Toyin Titans in Lagos, ijebu ode, Abeokuta and Ibadan.
. Five Toyin Titans that may be interested in acting would have the opportunity to be in my upcoming series.
The lucky winners would be picked from our telegram and WhatsApp groups.”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy speculations

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

(Video) BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother called out for allegedly refusing to…

‘I left my marriage broken and penniless’ – Actor Blossom…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

Man Allegedly Kicks Wife Out Of His House For Tattooing Tinubu On Her Back…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on Africa’s Forbes list

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

Toyin Abraham reveals plan to give out money, foodstuffs and empower some of her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More