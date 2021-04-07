Toyin Abraham reveals plan to give out money, foodstuffs and empower some of her fans

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has revealed her plans to give out some money, foodstuffs and also to empower some of her fans.

According to Toyin in her recent post on Instagram, she will choose the beneficiaries of the give away on a Whatsapp and Telegram group created for her fans.

In her words;

“Hello wonderful Toyin Titans, I bring y’all good tidings. In the spirit of giving so, I’m empowering Toyin Titans.

This includes;

.Cash donations (For businesses that may need financial support)

. Foodstuff donation (Garri, Rice, beans and other food items)

. Fashion designing (Sewing machines and other tools would be given after training)

.Free makeup training for Toyin Titans in Lagos, ijebu ode, Abeokuta and Ibadan.

. Five Toyin Titans that may be interested in acting would have the opportunity to be in my upcoming series.

The lucky winners would be picked from our telegram and WhatsApp groups.”