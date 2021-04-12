Toyin Abraham Visits Her Hometown, Gives Villagers Free Cinema Experience

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

She was in the company of the popular Nigerian filmmaker, Niyi Akinmolayan and they paid a visit to the village of Alata in Ibadan.

The village is where the actress grew and their presence and kind gesture made the villagers happy.

The village was the main location for The Prophetess movie and to show their appreciation, Toyin decided to reward the people in the community.

Taking the cinema to them, The villagers were able to watch The Prophetess movie for free and drinks and plus other refreshments were also provided for them.

Niyi Akinmolayan gifted the church used in the movie N100,000 while Toyin Abraham vowed to also give the villagers something special.

Sharing the video on her verified social media handle on Instagram, she wrote;

“I joined my brother @niyi_akinmolayan on a trip back to the village I grew up…which also happens to be the location of the movie #prophetess. It was so good to see the joy in them when they saw their village and families on screen. We also blessed them with gifts and money. I can’t wait to do more with the support of my God and ToyinTitans.”

