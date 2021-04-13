Toyin Abraham, Waje, others celebrate singer, Omawunmi as she clocks 39th

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational singer, Omawunmi popularly known as Omawonder is celebrating her 39th birthday today and some of her colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry have taken out time to celebrate her.

Taking to Instagram to announce her birthday, Omawunmi wrote;

“Happy Birthday to me! I’m so in love with the person I’m becoming … Click the link in my bio as my gift if you cant send it physically … Meanwhile… Notice anything different about me? #plus1 #LDHL “

@Toyin Abraham wrote; “Happy birthday my beautiful sis @omawonder I love you so much and keep waxing in God’s grace”

@acupofkhafi wrote “Happy birthday beautiful woman”

@officialwaje wrote “Happy birthday queen… Sorry us with this your fine o”

@sashapofficial wrote “Happy Birthday My Dearest Wonder Woman….God’s favour always”

 

Via Instagram
