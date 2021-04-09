US Mission congratulates Kelechi Ndukwe as he becomes the first Nigerian captain of a US navy ship

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

A Nigerian-American, Kelechi Ndukwe, has gotten a new role as commander of a US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer.

The US Mission has congratulated him via a tweet on Thursday.

The US Mission in Nigeria said Ndukwe, who graduated from Notre Dame and the US Naval War College, is the first Nigerian-American captain of a Navy ship.

Kelechi also served at the Pentagon in Washington.

He received the Defence Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

“Kudos to Kelechi Ndukwe on his new role as commander of a U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer. The University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval War College alumnus becomes the first Nigerian-American captain of a U.S. Navy ship. Congratulations!” the tweet read.

