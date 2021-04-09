US rapper, DMX dies aged 50 following heart attack

American Rapper, DMX has died aged 50 following a heart attack that kept him on life support for days.

The star, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalised after a heart attack on 2 April, and had been placed in a critical care unit at White Plains hospital, New York. His family had organised a prayer vigil outside, which took place on Monday.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” a statement from his family read. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Read Also: Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces

His label Def Jam Records wrote: “DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him.”