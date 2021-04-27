Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Social media users have blasted veteran actress, Rita Edochie for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus after her death.

Recall that the death of Ada Jesus was linked to Rita Edochie and prophet Odumeje.

According to Rita and Odumeje, Ade Jesus made false accusations against them and they will never forgive her.

A few days after her death, Rita who has refused to show any remorse shared one of the videos where she was insulted by the deceased.

This she did to justify her anger and make people see reasons with her.

Watch the video below;

See how some of Rita’s followers reacted to this;

@Presh wrote, “She’s dead nah,allow her rest in peace…Jesus Christ, she asked for forgiveness already nah… allow her to rest in peace”

@Julia wrote, “The point is that she made lots of mistakes which definitely has its own repercussions but you should have forgiven her when she came to ask for your forgiveness at the point of death . At the time she came to ask for forgiveness there was little or nothing left of her ,you should have forgiven her and let posterity do it’s job. Two wrongs have never been known to make a right . At least she made her peace with God and man before she died, it is left for us now to learn from the whole saga”

@Maku wrote, “Haba, this was uncalled for na, allow the dead to rest, you claim to have forgiven her, but it’s obvious you haven’t, remember life isn’t that serious oo”

@Theeye opener wrote, “This woman no get sense… brainless being”

@Ayandas wrote, “No matter what, a mother should never drag with children. It’s okay for a child to be senseless, very natural. But for a mother…. Very questionable.”

@Augustine wrote, “D poster are u really normal or u think is a movie.. Allow the dead to rest for God sake.. Delete this post”