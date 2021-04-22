Veteran Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly raping a 14 year old girl

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Lagos.

According to a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday 21st of April, Baba Ijesha was reported by a woman identified by Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station.

The statement reads;

“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James ‘male’ 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor. The case of defilement was reported on 19th April 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘female’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation… Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven years old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”

Via dailypost
