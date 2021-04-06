TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


(Video) BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother called out for allegedly refusing to pay a sex worker he slept with

Entertainment
By Kafayat

A video of when BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother was disgraced for refusing to pay a sex worker that worked for him has surfaced on Instagram.

According to controversial Instagram blogger, @Gistlover, Kiddwaya’s brother did not pay for the services rendered by the lady and even went ahead to beat and brutalize her.

In the video Gistlover shared on Instagram, the sex worker was seen with several injuries as blood is seen spilt over the ground in Terrywaya’s compound.

Captioning the video, Gistlover wrote;

” Baba terry one of your pikin don knack olosho no wan pay o… them even wound the holosho girl,see blood everywhere,Terry tell your pikin to pay this girl,Abi you wannna see crazy?Ofeee ri weyrey… I come in peace”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this, @dr_nancyamanda wrote; ” Not that he doesn’t have the money to pay o, now he has brought national shame to the family. Something weh him for pay clean mouth now see…”

@nickicarlofficial_ wrote ” This is wickedness na is not fair, when no be the say the money no Dey, e no easy before person carry him body down make u Dey bang am anyhow, at the end of the day u no pay……… just once for ashawo oooo”

@miss_cindy_not_cinderella wrote “Why patronize someone and not pay? And na millionaire oh”

Via Instagram
