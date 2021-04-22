Video of Mercy Johnson playing ‘very rough’ with her children generates comments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Video of Mercy Johnson playing very rough with her children has generated lots of comments on social media.

In the video, Mercy and her children were seen having fun with water in their compound. The mother of 4 was also seen lying on the floor and displaying and acting like her children.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“We scatter the house”

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments the video generated below;

@ndu_amaka_ wrote “Mercy u no well…oooo”

@sgalazy_ wrote “Mercy you be whole vibe for Nigeria”

@seydo_13 wrote ” never a dull moment with mummy. God bless you”

@la.beaute.world wrote “I love diz ppl joor… never seen not playing”

@graciaboutiquede wrote “No dull moment with this family”

@nancyjoseph007 wrote “Kids growing up in a loving environment. Awesome manh!”

@nanaadepa726 wrote “Motherly love is great”

@ur_gud_girl wrote “this family is lit”

@victoriaoluchiogbonna wrote “Moda hood is such a sweet tin”

@adehunta wrote “Your husband go don weak for your matter”

@naana_aishaa wrote “Happiness is free(money)”

@nnoway_adaeze wrote “This kin mama na him children dey like”

Via Instagram
