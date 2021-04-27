TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Viral video show three people clad in only red wrapper seen bathing on a bridge in Ibadan

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A video has gone viral online which showed the moment three people were seen bathing on a bridge in broad daylight in Ibadan, Oyo state, according to the reports.

The people, believed to be men, were naked from the waist upwards as they tied red wrappers around their waist as they scrubbed their body with soap on the bridge.

Spectators gathered below the bridge to watch the unusual scene.

The man filming the scene is heard saying that the people came with “army” as escorts.

The video has left many wondering how the men could be so brave to do such in broad daylight as some viewers are questioning if it’s a skit.

Watch the video below;

