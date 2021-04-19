TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man impregnates mother-in-law after one night stand with her

“Worst country and people in history” Princess…

Lady shares photo of her clean panties without discharge after…

‘I will worship my wife always’ – Actor,…

How I have survived women’s pressure for 32 years –…

Watch as veterans Omotola Ekehinde and Emeka Ike link up after…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo angrily calls out Gov. Sanwo-olu for making…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years…

Sade Adu’s transgender son, Izaak marries his girlfriend…

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi today clocked 33 and she has promised to make it lit.

Simi took to her social media timeline to thank God, her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, their daughter as well as family and friends for being there for her.

She wrote on Instagram: 33. OH MY GOD!!!!!!! I’m the most blessed. Most special. Most loved. God loves me so much, I cry about it sometimes.

READ ALSO

Singer, Simi laments bitterly about how her daughter is…

“You are a mother and still posting rubbish” – Fan drags…

so grateful and happy for my life and my joy and my blessings. For my husband and my daughter and my mom and my siblings and my friends and my music and my fans (read support system) and for apple juice. Thank you Jesus. You are my Rock and my Life. PS: I’m gonna get lit today. I’M GOING TO GET LIT TODAY!!! So help me God 🤎🤎🤎 #Simi19

In a another post, Simi shared videos of the numerous surprises she received from her husband as she shared the moment he baths her with a bottle of wine in celebration of her birthday.

She captioned the post: Well it’s my muufuckin birthdayyy!!! giddy cos my baby bought me alcohol and oreos i’m a cry baby now…so yea…that’s me watching a video some of my #SimiArmy loves surprised me with
my man started my day great…and we’re not even halfway 🤎.

Swipe left to see more video;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man impregnates mother-in-law after one night stand with her

“Worst country and people in history” Princess Shyngle denounces her…

Lady shares photo of her clean panties without discharge after working for…

‘I will worship my wife always’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo

How I have survived women’s pressure for 32 years – Reverend Father…

Watch as veterans Omotola Ekehinde and Emeka Ike link up after many years…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo angrily calls out Gov. Sanwo-olu for making her run into…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday…

My happiest moment in life was when I got out of my last relationship” –…

My marriage is made in heaven and cannot break – Chizzy Alichi

Two suspects arrested at Lagos airport excrete 191 pellets of cocaine, heroine

You’re not doing your wife a favour when you pay bills – Mary Remmy…

Yvonne Jegede lauds Deyemi Okanlawon for near-nude scene in ‘Honeymoon…

Photos Of The Ageless Nigerian Model Who Claims To Be 52 Years Old

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More