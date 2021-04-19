Watch as Adekunle Gold bath Simi with a bottle of wine on her 33rd birthday (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi today clocked 33 and she has promised to make it lit.

Simi took to her social media timeline to thank God, her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold, their daughter as well as family and friends for being there for her.

She wrote on Instagram: 33. OH MY GOD!!!!!!! I’m the most blessed. Most special. Most loved. God loves me so much, I cry about it sometimes.

so grateful and happy for my life and my joy and my blessings. For my husband and my daughter and my mom and my siblings and my friends and my music and my fans (read support system) and for apple juice. Thank you Jesus. You are my Rock and my Life. PS: I’m gonna get lit today. I’M GOING TO GET LIT TODAY!!! So help me God 🤎🤎🤎 #Simi19

In a another post, Simi shared videos of the numerous surprises she received from her husband as she shared the moment he baths her with a bottle of wine in celebration of her birthday.

She captioned the post: Well it’s my muufuckin birthdayyy!!! giddy cos my baby bought me alcohol and oreos i’m a cry baby now…so yea…that’s me watching a video some of my #SimiArmy loves surprised me with

my man started my day great…and we’re not even halfway 🤎.

Swipe left to see more video;