Watch as Davido and Yinka Ayefele perform together on stage (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular singer and DMW label boss, David Davido Adeleke and Gospel artiste and broadcaster, Yinka Ayefele in a video that has gone viral were seen  together performing on stage at an event which reports claimed took place at Abeokuta.

The video captured clips of the moment the pop singer Davido gave popular gospel singer Yinka Ayefele money which some reports claimed was in the sum of 1 Million naira cash during the stage performance.

Davido performed his hit song, The Money featuring Olamide before he latter hugged the veteran singer.

Watch the video below:

The video has received wide commendation from a lot of Nigerians.

