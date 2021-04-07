TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in viral video; reactions

A video has gone viral on social media which showed fuel attendants in a filling station trying to locate the fuel tank of a Tesla car after its owner brought it in for a test.

The fuel attendants could be seen trying several times to locate the fuel tank before being told its a Tesla car and does not need fuel.

The main selling point of Tesla cars has always been that they are electric, powered by batteries which are charged from the grid. Tesla owners do not fuel their cars at the gas/petrol pump.

Watch the video below;

Different reactions have trailed the video. Some Nigerians were of the opinion that it was wrong for the car owner to play on the intelligence of the fuel attendants.

See some of the reactions below;

 

