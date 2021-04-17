Watch as veterans Omotola Ekehinde and Emeka Ike link up after many years (Video)

Nollywoor veterans, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde and Emeka Ike, who used to be lovebirds in most of their movies back in the days recently linked up and it was a lovely one to behold.

According to the reports, the reunion happened during a lecture at the GOTNI Leadership center for some veteran Nollywood actors with the likes of Emeka Ike, Omotola Ekeinde, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Monalisa Chinda, and more in attendance.

Omotola Ekeinde took to her IG account to share a video of them in the lecture hall.

The two stars expressed their excitement to see each other again.

Watch the video below;