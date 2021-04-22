We are supposed to be given awards for surviving Nigeria – singer, Teni

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata generally known as Teni in a recent statement gave her opinion on what is to be done to Nigerians living in the country.

According to Teni, she stated that Nigerians deserve to be given awards for surviving in the country.

She wrote via her official Twitter handle, ”Another day in Nigeria! Dem suppose Dey give us award for surviving Naija.”

Following her tweet, her fans and followers have taken to the comment section to drop their reactions.

In another report, Teni’s song ‘For You’ featuring DMW boss, Davido has continued to gain popularity in the country.

