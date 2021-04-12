“We shall never be separated” – Actor, Segun Ogungbe’s two wives says as they shower praises on each other

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye has taken to social media to celebrate her co-wife, Atinuke Ogungbe on her birthday.

The two women who are both married to popular Nigerian actor, Segun Ogungbe seem to have maintained a cordial relationship amongst themselves.

Atinuke the first wife of the actor, clocked 44 today, Monday, April 12th and Bimbo via her official Instagram page showered praises on her co-wife.

Sharing a beautiful photo of Tinuke, she wrote,

“Happy birthday to AYA ogungbe❤️ @atinukeogungbe may the good lord continue to bless your new age ijn🙏 God will perfect all dat concern you 🙏 as from today more money more achievements ijn🙏 44th look good on you ajikeade ❤️ have so much fun iya mii😘 love you”.

Reacting to the heartwarming birthday message from her co-wife, Atinuke also gushed over Bimbo and prayed that they never get separated.

She wrote, “Thank you so much my wiife Anike we shall not be separated in jesus name 🙏lovu you forever”.

