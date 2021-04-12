“We shall never be separated” – Actor, Segun Ogungbe’s two wives says as they shower praises on each other

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye has taken to social media to celebrate her co-wife, Atinuke Ogungbe on her birthday.

The two women who are both married to popular Nigerian actor, Segun Ogungbe seem to have maintained a cordial relationship amongst themselves.

Atinuke the first wife of the actor, clocked 44 today, Monday, April 12th and Bimbo via her official Instagram page showered praises on her co-wife.

Sharing a beautiful photo of Tinuke, she wrote,

“Happy birthday to AYA ogungbe @atinukeogungbe may the good lord continue to bless your new age ijn God will perfect all dat concern you as from today more money more achievements ijn 44th look good on you ajikeade have so much fun iya mii love you”.

Reacting to the heartwarming birthday message from her co-wife, Atinuke also gushed over Bimbo and prayed that they never get separated.